ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner tried to grant St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell the powers of her office as "transition manager" the day before she stepped down, according to a copy of an order she submitted to the city courts.

The handwritten document from Gardner, obtained by the Post-Dispatch, was signed Monday and states Bell will act as interim transition manager "exercising all powers granted the Circuit Attorney."

A spokesman for Bell's office, Chris King, said Bell expected that Gardner would remain in office until the order was approved by a St. Louis circuit judge so he could take the lead, but Gardner's surprise resignation before the order was approved put an end to the plan.

"We thought she would be there behind the scenes, but our running the office would open the door for others to come and help," King wrote in a message to the Post-Dispatch. "So by June 1 there would be stability for the new appointee — in other words, as we always stated — a transition."

The order was presented to St. Louis Circuit Judge Elizabeth B. Hogan, but Hogan did not approve the order before Gardner resigned about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It was still unclear Wednesday why Gardner decided to resign Tuesday after initially announcing she would resign June 1.

News of Gardner and Bell's plan began to circulate when Bell and his top staff members were seen visiting the Circuit Attorney's Office last week.

The next day, Bell and Gardner put out identical statements confirming they were working together on a transition plan, but it was not publicly known until Wednesday that Gardner would temporarily assign Bell the full powers of her office.

Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will appoint a replacement for Gardner and said Tuesday he will speed up the process. He plans to appoint one of 18 applicants by Friday, he said.

Parson tapped his general counsel, Evan Rodriguez, to fill in until the appointee can start, with help from the Attorney General’s office.

Parson said he was never involved in Bell and Gardner's transition plans. His decision to appoint an interim replacement ended plans for Bell's office to step in on Tuesday.

Bell had been given security access to the circuit attorney's courthouse office and had attorneys training in the warrant office, but by Wednesday no county attorneys were still working in the city, King said.

"We're still ready to help, as we have stated repeatedly," King said Wednesday.

The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys said in a statement Wednesday that prosecutors and support staff from across the state have volunteered or are already on their way to assist.

"The Association also expresses sincere appreciation to Wesley Bell and his leadership team for their assistance to the Circuit Attorney's office prior to Ms. Gardner's resignation," the statement says.