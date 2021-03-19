Kirkwood City Council approves $90 million operating budget

KIRKWOOD — The City Council on Thursday approved a $90 million operating budget and a capital projects budget of $9.9 million for the fiscal year starting April 1.

The capital budget appropriates $201,050 for payment of principal for the city's new Performing Arts Center loan; and reappropriates $9.5 million for previously-approved projects that will be incomplete at the end of the current fiscal year.

Councilman Wallace Ward objected, saying "the issue is … the ability of the public works department to use some of the money in an effective way.”

He said city staff had estimated that the best the city could do on street work was $4 to $5 million a year, “and, in the budget, we are talking about essentially doubling that."

He suggested the city should explore ways to improve its efficiency at accomplishing projects, "such as through design-build which is used by MoDOT to complete large scale projects in a timely and cost effective way."

“I'm disappointed no money is being allocated to investigate other ways of completing work,” Ward said.

“It becomes a pig in a poke to say we'll spend $8 million on roads if we can't do it effectively.”