Kirkwood City Council contemplates allowing assisted living developments in downtown business area

KIRKWOOD — The City Council is to vote Oct. 15 on whether to allow assisted living facilities in the downtown business district.
If that legislation is approved, the council also would vote on a development plan by Opus Development Co. for a five-story building at 300 North Kirkwood Road. That facility — to be called Allegro Kirkwood — would offer 122 units of assisted and independent living, plus retail use on the first floor.
Jonathan Raiche, planning and development services director for the city, said the project on 1.4 acres at the northeast corner of Kirkwood Road and Adams Avenue would serve residents age 55 and older. The existing Commerce Bank on the property would be moved to a building to be constructed elsewhere on the site.
Ryan Carlie, director of real estate with Opus, said Allegro Kirkwood would “create a diversification of housing, allowing Kirkwood's aging residents to stay in a community they love.”
“Current senior housing options in the area area unlikely to meet the needs of aging baby boomers,” he said.
Joseph Miklich, senior vice president of development and acquisitions for Allegro Senior Living LLC, said the luxury senior housing would include studio and one- and two-bedroom units, with average rent from $4,500 to $6,500 a month (with meals, housekeeping, activities and laundry service included).
“Amenities of the facility would include a movie theater with stadium seating, fitness center, physical therapy area, enclosed swimming pool, multiple dining venues, a spa, salon, game room, library, sauna, and more,” he said, adding 55 to 60 jobs would be generated by the project.
Gary Schuberth, an architect for the project, said that some of the stone in a wall on the site — dating to the Kirkwood School District's former John Pitman Elementary School, which closed in the mid 1970s — would be incorporated into a memorial in a linear park.
But some officials and residents questioned the plan.
Councilwoman Maggie Duwe wondered why assisted living should be allowed in Kirkwood's iconic downtown. “I have a great concern, not with the plan, but with where the plan is,” she said.
Raiche said the project would “provide a higher density of housing there, which we want, and additional activity."
Councilman Wallace Ward asked about any alternative use for the site if the facility eventually goes out of business.
Raiche countered that demographic data show continued need for housing for older adults and, if required in the future, the site could be used for purposes such as multi-family housing.
“I question if this is the right fit for this specific location in the downtown district,” Councilman Mark Zimmer said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!