Kirkwood considers condominium project on Big Bend

KIRKWOOD — Mayor Tim Griffin and the City Council are set to vote, in January, on proposed rezoning and site plan approval that would allow construction of 24 row-house condominiums — to be known as the Townes at Geyer Grove — in seven two-story buildings at 11204-11224 Big Bend Road.
During a public hearing on the proposals on Thursday, city planner Jonathan Raiche told the council that the site now includes five homes on 1.9 acres near Geyer Road on the south side of Big Bend. The site is bounded by a gas station to the east, railroad tracks and homes to the south, homes and Green Tree Montessori school to the west, and homes to the north. St. Louis Community College-Meramec also is north of the site.
He said the site previously had been proposed for 48 apartments within the last year but that plan had been withdrawn.
Maximum height of buildings would be 35 feet, Raiche said, adding units would have attached garages including a total of 44 parking spaces, with 16 street parking spaces within the property. Two internal roads would serve all buildings, and a driveway would be located near the northwest corner of the site.
Various reductions to setbacks are being requested.
Raiche said a traffic study showed that the site was expected to generate 140 daily vehicle trips, or about .6 percent of daily trips now on Big Bend, which carries 22,000 vehicles a day, “so that there are no substantial risks for traffic congestion.”
More than 100 new trees, as well as shrubs, would be planted, he said.
Attorney Brad Goss, representing developer Townes of Geyer Grove LLC, said a large post oak tree on the site along Big Bend would be preserved.
The plan calls for a bike rack, bench and pet water fountain to be installed on Big Bend, he said, adding sidewalks and walking paths would be installed and that pollinator gardens would be planted within the property.
And a six-foot wall would be constructed at the rear of the development near the railroad tracks, Goss said. Consort Homes would be the builder for the project, he said.
While Councilwoman Nancy Luetzow questioned whether left turns should be restricted during peak traffic hours, Goss said St. Louis County officials have said there is no need to do so due to limited traffic from the site.
During public comment, John Burns, of Charmwood Court, said he had concerns about potential traffic snarls and feared the rezoning could set a precedent.
“My question is how much can they stuff into the site and still make it look nice,” he said.
Also that night, Griffin announced that a proposal for a special use permit that would allow CBD Kratom to operate a store at 11220 Manchester Road had been withdrawn by the developer.
Some residents and city officials had expressed concerns about items the store would sell during a public hearing earlier this month.
The proposal had been for an existing 1,989-square-foot building, on the south side of Manchester west of Geyer Road, which had formerly housed a Mavrik Fine Jewelry store and is across the street from North Kirkwood Middle School.
Raiche had said products to be sold by the store would have included lotions, oils and food, specializing in dietary supplements and other products that contain CBD/cannabidiol and kratom.
He said the firm had informed the city that it had lost its lease.