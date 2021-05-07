Kirkwood council addresses construction noise

KIRKWOOD — The City Council on Thursday debated legislation that would reduce the hours when construction noise is allowed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

A final vote is set for May 20.

The legislation is in response to a resident's concern about the nuisance of construction noise on weekends.

Construction is currently allowed in the city from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Council members are proposing that those hours be reduced on Fridays and Saturdays to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Council member Wallace Ward said the legislation doesn't go far enough.

“We have had little, if any, fact finding on this legislation, which is a largely uninformed ordinance and a poor way to do government,” he said. He added that limiting construction times could result in those in some neighborhoods looking at a number of years of construction.

“We didn't get input from homeowners in the community," Ward said. "There's been no opportunity for them to weigh in, and this law will affect those residents who work so that weekends are the only time they have" for home repair or improvement projects.