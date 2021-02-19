Kirkwood discusses upgrades to Kirkwood Road project

KIRKWOOD — The City Council is considering applying for funding to contribute to a Missouri Department of Transportation improvement project on South Kirkwood Road.
At a work session Thursday Bill Bensing, the city's public services director, said MoDOT plans to resurface Kirkwood Road from the BNSF railroad tracks to the Sunset Hills city limits near the Kirkwood Commons shopping center.
He said plans include handicapped accessibility improvements such as installing a six-foot-wide sidewalk on both sides of Kirkwood Road from Big Bend Boulevard to Interstate 44, and enhanced pedestrian crossing signals at Kirkwood Road and Kirkwood Commons Drive. The city also will be proposing upgrades for Metro Transit bus shelters, including at the entrance to St. John Vianney Catholic High School, at 1311 South Kirkwood.
“The state wants to start right-of-way acquisition this spring and start construction late next year,” Bensing said.
The city would need to apply by April 1 for 50/50 cost sharing on the project. Estimates put the city's costs at $200,000 for design and engineering work to participate in the road improvement project, with the state funding another $200,000, Bensing said.
“The big benefit for us will be a continuous sidewalk all the way down both sides of South Kirkwood,” Bensing said.
He said the city will be requesting addition of a pedestrian refuge island in the middle of South Kirkwood, near Vianney, as part of the project. Bensing said a new pedestrian crosswalk would be installed, as part of the work, near the entrance to Vianney.
“If we want enhanced pedestrian crossing work at Kirkwood Commons, we would need to enter an agreement with MoDOT where we would be responsible for maintenance of enhanced pedestrian pavement markings,” he said.
“More traffic lights and better bus stops are worth us stepping up for,” Councilwoman Kara Wurtz said.
However, Councilman Wallace Ward said the city should discuss the project further with Vianney and Sunset Hills officials. He said student driver traffic adds to traffic snarls in that area of South Kirkwood.
“We also need to explore a partnership with Metro for some of the planned bus facilities because a lot of the pedestrian traffic in the area is generated by bus travel,” he said.
The council will hold another work session Feb. 25 to continue the discussion.