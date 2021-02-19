Kirkwood discusses upgrades to Kirkwood Road project

He said the city will be requesting addition of a pedestrian refuge island in the middle of South Kirkwood, near Vianney, as part of the project. Bensing said a new pedestrian crosswalk would be installed, as part of the work, near the entrance to Vianney.

“If we want enhanced pedestrian crossing work at Kirkwood Commons, we would need to enter an agreement with MoDOT where we would be responsible for maintenance of enhanced pedestrian pavement markings,” he said.

“More traffic lights and better bus stops are worth us stepping up for,” Councilwoman Kara Wurtz said.

However, Councilman Wallace Ward said the city should discuss the project further with Vianney and Sunset Hills officials. He said student driver traffic adds to traffic snarls in that area of South Kirkwood.

“We also need to explore a partnership with Metro for some of the planned bus facilities because a lot of the pedestrian traffic in the area is generated by bus travel,” he said.

The council will hold another work session Feb. 25 to continue the discussion.