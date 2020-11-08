 Skip to main content
Kirkwood elementary school moves online with one-fourth of staff under coronavirus quarantine
KIRKWOOD — Robinson Elementary School will shut down for at least two days starting Monday because more than one-quarter of the staff and four classrooms are under quarantine for potential exposure to COVID-19.

Two students and one staff member at Robinson are currently in isolation after testing positive for the virus or experiencing symptoms after a known exposure. A third student and another staff member are awaiting results of COVID-19 testing. Kirkwood elementary schools returned to in-person learning in mid-October.

"Many of these instructional staff members are part of the core team of support for our students. We need to ensure adequate staffing whenever our students are in school," said David Ulrich, Kirkwood superintendent, in a statement.

The school is at least the 11th in the St. Louis region to pivot to distance learning this month because of a spike in coronavirus cases or quarantines among students or staff.

Five schools in the Southwestern School District in Macoupin County, Illinois are closed until Nov. 17, along with two schools in the Crystal City School District in southern Jefferson County.

Simpson and Hamrick elementary schools in the Fox School District in Jefferson County are also closed this week after more than 5% of staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

All Saints Academy at St. Ferdinand in Florissant shifted to virtual learning for two weeks because of an inability to adequately staff the school.

