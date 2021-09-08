 Skip to main content
Kirkwood High grad, girlfriend of the year candidate Sophie Scott helps Patriots rookie QB learn playbook
If rookie quarterback Mac Jones leads the New England Patriots to their seventh Super Bowl win, a St. Louis-area native may be able to take some credit. 

Sophie Scott, a 2018 Kirkwood High grad and girlfriend of rookie Mac Jones, helped Jones walk through the Patriots' playbook in Jones' back yard, according to an interview published Tuesday on the New England radio station WEEI

Jones and Scott met at the University of Alabama, where Jones led the Crimson Tide to last year's College Football Playoff National Championship and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. 

Jones was drafted this past spring with the No. 15 overall pick, and he beat out veteran Cam Newton for the Patriots' starting job. 

Scott, a social media influencer and model, was a standout soccer player in high school and studied kinesiology and exercise science at Alabama. 

The playbook discussion begins around the nine-minute mark of the interview. 

Mac Jones interview

Quarterback Mac Jones joins Merloni and Fauria on WEEI, where topics of conversation include how he's learned the Patriots playbook.
The Bottom Line: Afghan refugees can provide an economic boost

