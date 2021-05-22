Kirkwood reduces hours for construction noise on weekends

KIRKWOOD — The City Council gave final unanimous approval Thursday to legislation that would reduce noise from construction work on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Chief Administrative Officer Russ Hawes said restricted activities would involve construction, demolition and repair of buildings generating loud and disturbing noise.
Officials have said they were responding to resident concerns about construction and repair noise on weekends.
Previously, construction was allowed from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. New weekend hours will allow construction noise from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
In other business that night, the council held a work session and decided to hire consultants Alta Planning + Design Inc. and Horner & Shifrin Inc. to apply for a federal RAISE planning grant to enhance active transportation safety and connectivity between Meacham Park, downtown Kirkwood and Grants Trail.
The consultants will be paid up to $50,000, said Bill Bensing, director of public services for the city. He said the planning grant the city will be seeking is in the $150,00 to $200,000 range.
Hawes said the grant would focus on reconnecting the south side of the city, along Fillmore Avenue and south of Big Bend Avenue, where BNSF Railway tracks have been situated for many years.
“Our project would allow pedestrian and other traffic to get across the tracks either above, below or at grade and thus connect neighborhoods to the south to downtown Kirkwood through the planned extension of Grants Trail,” he said.
Hawes said the grant “has a good chance of succeeding because it fosters inclusivity and connectivity.”
“It's hard and unsafe for people in disconnected neighborhoods south of the railroad tracks to get across them on foot,” he said.
The grant application timeline is less than six weeks, Bensing said.
“If this grant is awarded, the planning product would allow the city to better apply for future grants for construction of these needed improvements,” Hawes said.