Kirkwood reduces hours for construction noise on weekends

KIRKWOOD — The City Council gave final unanimous approval Thursday to legislation that would reduce noise from construction work on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Chief Administrative Officer Russ Hawes said restricted activities would involve construction, demolition and repair of buildings generating loud and disturbing noise.

Officials have said they were responding to resident concerns about construction and repair noise on weekends.

Previously, construction was allowed from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. New weekend hours will allow construction noise from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

In other business that night, the council held a work session and decided to hire consultants Alta Planning + Design Inc. and Horner & Shifrin Inc. to apply for a federal RAISE planning grant to enhance active transportation safety and connectivity between Meacham Park, downtown Kirkwood and Grants Trail.

The consultants will be paid up to $50,000, said Bill Bensing, director of public services for the city. He said the planning grant the city will be seeking is in the $150,00 to $200,000 range.