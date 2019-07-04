KIRKWOOD — As part of the city’s planned automation of trash collection, Kirkwood residents, likely late this fall, will receive, for the first time, city-provided curbside trash carts.
Mayor Tim Griffin and the City Council, on Wednesday , approved accepting a bid of up to $523,118.40 from Schafer Systems for the purchase of 64- and 96-gallon roll-out solid waste carts for the city’s sanitation division.
Griffin and the council, also on Wednesday, approved an agreement for five-year financing of the carts’ cost through US Bancorp.
Bill Bensing Jr., the city’s public services director, said that the city has long been using a program of city-provided plastic trash bags (50 per year) for residents, as part of the $20.50 monthly basic cost that residential customers pay for weekly trash and curbside recycling collection. Up to five trash bags could be placed at the curb each week.
In August, the city’s sanitation division will be making the final delivery of plastic trash bags to residential customers, he said, adding the end of that trash bag program is expected to reduce operational costs by $60,000 annually.
He said part of the cost of the carts will be funded through a $25,000 grant from the St. Louis-Jefferson Solid Waste Management District.
He has said the city recently acquired trash trucks capable of automatically emptying the new carts.
Staff will be working with Schafer to provide residents with notice of the new cart program, he said. Residents, within about the next month, will receive a postcard allowing them to select the size of their new trash cart (the larger 96-gallon cart would cost an extra $5 a month), as well as a new recycling cart (also either 64 or 96 gallons) for weekly pickup, Bensing said.
Unlike in the past, the city will only pick up trash and recyclables that fit into the carts, he said, adding materials outside the carts will have to be taken to the city’s recycling center or collected at an additional fee as a special pickup.
Kirkwood, unlike most cities in St. Louis County, operates its own sanitation department.