KIRKWOOD — The city of Kirkwood will be getting its first tattoo studio after the City Council voted 6-1 on Thursday to amend its zoning code.
Trevor Collis, of Sunset Hills, hopes to have his new business, Electric Unicorn Tattoo Studio, open by Thanksgiving on the second floor of 108 North Kirkwood Road, above the Kirkwood Pop Co.
The business will have up to four tattoo stations, he said.
Collis has been a tattoo artist for 25 years, operating out of the Iron Age Studios tattoo shop in University City for 17 years as an independent contractor.