Kirkwood to repair sidewalks

KIRKWOOD — Mayor Tim Griffin and Kirkwood's City Council accepted bids from Raineri Construction and E. Meier Contracting for repairs to and restoration of infrastructure, including sidewalks.
Only Councilwoman Liz Gibbons voted against the contracts, saying she wanted a stipulation that new sidewalks not be “stark white” but try to match as closely as possible existing sidewalks using a stain or tint.
Russ Hawes, the city's chief administrative officer, said doing so could “drive the cost of the project up, so that fewer sidewalks are repaired for the same amount of money.”
Bill Bensing, public services director, added that it would be difficult for the city to exactly match existing sidewalk colors due to age of the existing concrete, the time of year and weather conditions when the new material is poured, the cement content of the new concrete, and other factors. He said attempting such a match “would likely double our cost.”
Gibbons said a dark gray color “wouldn't be as offensive as stark white.”
City Attorney John Hessel cautioned that the city might have to amend its request for proposals to allow for such changes.
Councilman Bob Sears said the city should not try to match the color of dirty sidewalks that could be cleaned.
Councilman Wallace Ward suggested the possibility of seeking bids for staining after the concrete has been poured.
Bensing said the city could do a pilot project, “but it would be difficult for any stain to match everything. It's not just a match of cement but the age of the concrete and the aggregate in it.”
Bensing asked the Council to approve the contracts Thursday night “because we have a backlog of repairs to streets and sidewalks, and our current contracts expire at the end of May.”
Councilman Mark Zimmer said the focus should be on repairing sidewalks. “I have power-washed some old sidewalks, which cleaned up nicely but were great for only a year and then were dirty again."
Hawes suggested discussing the issue at a strategic planning session in July.
Also that night, Griffin declared April 4 as “Georgia Ragland Day” in the city of Kirkwood. Ragland retired Friday after 22 years as assistant chief administrative officer.
Hawes said, “Georgia has been my rock, a deep thinker, analytical and a person who can delve into spreadsheets like nobody's business. She adds so much to the community with a servant's heart.”
David Weidler will become Kirkwood’s next assistant chief administrative officer effective April 5. He joined the city in 2010, first as a buyer and then assistant director of procurement until his appointment in 2014 as director of procurement.