Kirkwood to repair sidewalks

Councilman Wallace Ward suggested the possibility of seeking bids for staining after the concrete has been poured.

Bensing said the city could do a pilot project, “but it would be difficult for any stain to match everything. It's not just a match of cement but the age of the concrete and the aggregate in it.”

Bensing asked the Council to approve the contracts Thursday night “because we have a backlog of repairs to streets and sidewalks, and our current contracts expire at the end of May.”

Councilman Mark Zimmer said the focus should be on repairing sidewalks. “I have power-washed some old sidewalks, which cleaned up nicely but were great for only a year and then were dirty again."

Hawes suggested discussing the issue at a strategic planning session in July.

Also that night, Griffin declared April 4 as “Georgia Ragland Day” in the city of Kirkwood. Ragland retired Friday after 22 years as assistant chief administrative officer.

Hawes said, “Georgia has been my rock, a deep thinker, analytical and a person who can delve into spreadsheets like nobody's business. She adds so much to the community with a servant's heart.”

David Weidler will become Kirkwood’s next assistant chief administrative officer effective April 5. He joined the city in 2010, first as a buyer and then assistant director of procurement until his appointment in 2014 as director of procurement.