Kirkwood trash collection fees to increase

KIRKWOOD — To deal with rapidly-increasing costs of processing recyclables, Mayor Tim Griffin and the Kirkwood City Council have approved increases in residential curbside trash and recycling fees, effective Oct. 1.
The city handles its own trash collection, and operating costs for sanitation services have been increasing since 2018 when the recycling market fell off, said Bill Bensing, public services director.
“We had been receiving $125,000 a year in profits and, now, we are having to pay $360,000 in fees to process materials — that is almost a $500,000 switch from revenue to expenses,” he said.
“Because of that, we have been kicking capital expenses for trucks down the road but those capital costs have caught up to us. We have had to look at a substantial rate increase for base and all sanitation services, because we have had close to a $1 million shortfall based on processing costs and capital expenditures,” Bensing said.
The city has been seeing an annual increase in landfill tipping fees of 2.5%.
“We now pay $37.86 a ton for trash going into the landfill, while we are paying $95 a ton to process recycling,” Bensing said.
Among the fees that will rise for customers in October:
• The base cost for a 65-gallon trash container and 65-gallon recycling container will go to $27.23 a month from $20.50.
• A 95-gallon trash container and 65-gallon recycling container will rise to $32.23 a month from $25.50.
• Yard waste bags will increase to $12.27 from $10.50 a package.
• Yard waste stickers will increase to $2 from $1.75 per sticker.
“In the spring of 2021, we plan to start a free bulky waste pickup twice a year,” Bensing said.
The mayor said the council wants to keep providing trash collection, rather than contract with a company. “We feel the service provided by the department and its employees is excellent and superior to private carriers – but, to do that, we will need an increase in rates.”
Bensing added that residents can ask to reduce the size of their trash cart to 65 gallons from 95 gallons.
