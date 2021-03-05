Kirkwood voters to decide on 1% sales tax for streets

KIRKWOOD — The City Council has approved a proposal to ask voters for a one-cent special sales tax and to establish a citywide Transportation Development District in partnership with the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District.

If approved by voters in November, the transportation district would generate money through a 1% sales tax to be collected citywide to resurface streets, construct streets and sidewalks, and make safety enhancements, Mayor Tim Griffin said. “It would provide a dedicated source of revenue for the transportation needs of the city of Kirkwood,” he said.

The proposed Transportation Development District, or TDD, would be governed by a board of directors and exist independent of the city and the Special Business District, officials said.

Kirkwood's Chief Administrative Officer Russ Hawes said the district and the tax could be catalysts to connect various areas of the city with the downtown shopping district, making them "pedestrian friendly and accessible.”

Griffin said, “It's not often we say we're excited when a tax increase is being proposed, but we're excited about the possibility of what could happen here with this tax proposal.”