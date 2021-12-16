 Skip to main content
Kirkwood woman dies after being ejected from car in rollover crash
KIRKWOOD — A 49-year-old Kirkwood woman died when she was ejected from her car after it overturned as she swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle on West Adams Avenue on Wednesday night, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Martha C. Wainwright was driving a 2021 Ford Mustang westbound on West Adams Avenue when she attempted to pass another westbound vehicle east of Ballas Road just after 9 p.m., the highway patrol report said.

She swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle, lost control of the car and left the road, striking a tree, the highway patrol report said. The vehicle returned to the road and overturned, ejecting Wainwright. 

Wainwright, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, the highway patrol report said. No one else was injured in the crash.

