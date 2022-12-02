 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lackland bridge over I-170 to close Monday for 7-month rehab project

OVERLAND — The Lackland Road bridge over Interstate 170 will close Monday for about seven months to accommodate the removal of the driving surface and installation of a new one.

While the old driving surface is demolished, I-170 will be closed in both directions from 8 p.m. next Friday (Dec. 9) to 5 a.m. the following Monday.  The bridge is along Overland's border with Charlack.

Meanwhile, the Midland Boulevard bridge over 170 in nearby Vinita Park will reopen Saturday after a similar rehab project that required the span to shut down last June.

The two bridges were built in 1981 and the repairs are needed to extend their life span, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

