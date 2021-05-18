Ladue considers allowing pet care facilities

LADUE — The City Council has referred to its Zoning and Planning Commission the question of whether zoning laws should be changed to allow animal care facilities.
Last month resident Sumit Dhawan proposed opening a KIND Pet Wellness Center at 9640 Clayton Road.
He said the facility would be an intimate clinic, with a small staff and a balanced approach for wellness and preventive care, diet and nutrition, vaccines, limited surgery, a pet spa, concierge services and acupuncture. There would be no high volume veterinary hospital nor boarding, he said.
There are no animal care facilities in Ladue.
“Residents of Ladue may wish to have a local establishment where they can take their pets for various pet-related services,” City Planner Andrea Sukanek wrote in a May 11 memo to Mayor Nancy Spewak and the council.
“While a centrally located pet facility would be most convenient, the centrally located commercial areas in Ladue (along Clayton Road) generally are located very near residential properties (and) residents would prefer not to have a facility with animals near their residences, unless residents can be assured that such a facility would carefully control noise, traffic, and other potential concerns.”
She advised that overnight boarding should not be allowed unless the facility is a significant distance from residential properties.
Sukanek said at a council meeting Monday that the Zoning and Planning Commission could determine whether such businesses are appropriate anywhere in Ladue or just in certain areas. Limitations could be established such as requiring a special use permit, or not allowing such a business within a certain number of feet of a home.
Councilman Patrick Hensley said no animal care facilities had been allowed in the history of Ladue.
“I think there should be a good discussion on this by the commission, and then the issue can come to us, and we can discuss parameters,” Councilman John Howell said.
The commission's recommendation is expected to be forwarded to the council as early as July.
Also that night, the council referred to the Zoning and Planning Commission an application by Old Warson Country Club to construct a building for golf instruction on club property at 9841 Old Warson Road.