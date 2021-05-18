Ladue considers allowing pet care facilities

LADUE — The City Council has referred to its Zoning and Planning Commission the question of whether zoning laws should be changed to allow animal care facilities.

Last month resident Sumit Dhawan proposed opening a KIND Pet Wellness Center at 9640 Clayton Road.

He said the facility would be an intimate clinic, with a small staff and a balanced approach for wellness and preventive care, diet and nutrition, vaccines, limited surgery, a pet spa, concierge services and acupuncture. There would be no high volume veterinary hospital nor boarding, he said.

There are no animal care facilities in Ladue.

“Residents of Ladue may wish to have a local establishment where they can take their pets for various pet-related services,” City Planner Andrea Sukanek wrote in a May 11 memo to Mayor Nancy Spewak and the council.

“While a centrally located pet facility would be most convenient, the centrally located commercial areas in Ladue (along Clayton Road) generally are located very near residential properties (and) residents would prefer not to have a facility with animals near their residences, unless residents can be assured that such a facility would carefully control noise, traffic, and other potential concerns.”