Ladue Market to close after 91 years in business

LADUE — Ladue Market, a local grocery shop which has operated at the corner of Clayton Road and South Price Road since 1928 selling meat, produce and specialty items, is set to soon close, owners announced on Facebook on Wednesday.

Jerry Meyer, who has been a friendly face behind the store counter for nearly 50 years, said in an interview Sunday that Ladue Market just couldn't compete with grocery chains any longer.

"It's a lot harder to make a profit," Meyers, 68, said. "We're not on the same buying tier as some of the big stores, and that definitely puts us at a big disadvantage."

The store will remain open as long as they have enough inventory to sell, Meyers said — likely until February. The market is currently selling most of its inventory at a discount, save for fresh meats.

Customers took to the Facebook comments section to lament the loss of the local institution, which has been staffed by five generations of the same family.

"I pleasantly remember my mom having me walk over there to buy random ingredients," Ted Morgan commented. "Being known by name and charging every thing to our house account. Best wishes for the future. And thanks for the memories."