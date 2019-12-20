Ladue residents to vote on new use tax in April

LADUE — The City Council on Thursday approved a measure placing a local use tax on the April 7 ballot, targeting internet sales by out-of-state vendors. The proposed rate is 1.25%, the same as the local sales tax rate.
Under the proposal, the city would require residents to file a use tax return only if purchases from out-of-state vendors exceed $2,000 during the calendar year.
It’s estimated that the city would receive $60,000 annually from a use tax, with potential for growth as internet sales increase, said Laura Rider, city clerk and assistant to the mayor.
Other surrounding cities have a similar tax, such as Richmond Heights, Kirkwood, Frontenac, Crestwood, Glendale and Olivette, she said.