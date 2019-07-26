Subscribe for 99¢
LADUE • The Ladue School District’s main soccer field will be named the Becky Sauerbrunn Soccer Field after the alumna who recently helped the U.S. win the women's World Cup in France.

After graduating from Ladue Horton Watkins High School in 2003, Sauerbrunn started her professional soccer career in Boston. She went on to win an Olympic gold medal in 2012 and two World Cup championships with the women's national team. She currently plays for the Utah Royals.

Sauerbrunn, 34, has also worked for pay equity for women soccer players, filing a complaint along with four of her teammates with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission against the U.S. Soccer Federation.

"Sauerbrunn's tremendous work on the field as a team player and off the field as a leader in the fight for equality and inclusion are an inspiration to all," said Ladue Superintendent Jim Wipke, in a statement. "She is a strong representation of Ladue Horton Watkins High School’s mantra, ‘Enter to learn. Go forth to share.'”

Ladue Horton Watkins will also retire Sauerbrunn's number, 11, after the 2019-2020 school year. Sauerbrunn played under former Ladue coach Sweeney La Barge.

"As a high school player she was supportive of her teammates, displayed leadership and character, was a blast to be around and is exactly what we see from her today," La Barge said in a statement. "Becky always worked hard to make everyone around her better: underclassmen, her soccer-playing friends, and her coaches. She is a class act.”

The district and the Ladue Education Foundation will host a naming ceremony when Sauerbrunn's playing schedule allows.

Blythe Bernhard is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

