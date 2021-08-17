Ladue to seek tax rate increase to support city services

LADUE — The City Council will ask voters in November for a tax rate increase of 30 cents for each $100 of assessed value for residential property, beginning in 2022.

The current residential tax rate for the city is 61.7 cents for each $100 of assessed value.

Ladue has not asked for a property tax rate increase in 17 years, Mayor Nancy Spewak said at a council meeting Monday night.

The legislation authorizing the ballot item says the city's budget-saving efforts over the last several years, including seeking grants and other alternative revenue sources, cannot keep pace with the rising costs of goods and services.

Spewak said the negative impact of COVID-19 “has been serious for the city of Ladue, as it has been for cities, counties and states across our great nation. We have reached a time in our city’s history where our current revenues won’t sustain the increasing costs of operating a first-class city in the way our residents expect.”

A 30-cent rate increase would raise the tax bill on a home with an appraised value of $400,000 by $228 a year.

In other business, Spewak announced that a celebration will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 to commemorate the 85th anniversary of the city's founding. Dedication of a time capsule will take place on the front porch of City Hall, 9345 Clayton Road. Spewak said the city is soliciting donations of historical items to be placed in the time capsule. Contact Ladue archivist Charlie Hiemenz at achiemenz@aol.com, or drop items to his attention at City Hall by Sept. 1.