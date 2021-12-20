Lambert packed with young Army soldiers heading home for the holidays

Some 3,500 soldiers are heading home through Lambert. Most are flying out Monday and Tuesday. About 2,000 others are going home on a bus or were picked up at the post by a parent.

The USO helped greet them and feed them. Last Friday, nearly 1,000 Marines came through the airport, and members of the Air Force and Navy over the weekend.

The annual tradition was a raucous affair in years past, with dance parties and soldiers lined up to pose in photos with Santa. The sendoff this year was toned down bit, in part due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Army said.

The mood this year was more subdued. For starters, commanders could be overheard telling the soldiers to politely decline any request from the media for an interview. (This, despite the fact that reporters always have been encouraged to attend the military exodus at Lambert and talk freely with soldiers previously).