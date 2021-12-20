Lambert packed with young Army soldiers heading home for the holidays

ST. LOUIS — Young soldiers by the hundreds packed St. Louis Lambert International Airport before sunrise Monday preparing to fly home for two weeks of freedom.
The Army post at Fort Leonard Wood bused them in waves to the airport for Holiday Block Leave so they can spend time with family. They must report back to the post by Jan. 3.
Private 2nd Class Daniel Quiroz waited for his flight to Chicago to meet a daughter he's never seen. Camila, his only child, was born in August while Quiroz was in basic training.
As Quiroz sat on a bench at Lambert, the backpack at is feet carried an onesie for Camila, an outfit emblazoned with an "Army life" phrase.
"I just want to spend time with her," said Quiroz, 19.
Many of the men and women arriving at Lambert from Fort Leonard Wood have been away from home anywhere from one month to four months in training, said Col. Gary Law, 1st Engineer Brigade commander.
"Most have changed drastically" since they were home, he said. "More mature and polite. Goal-oriented."
Law said they young soldiers not only get two weeks to recharge, but they will be the Army's best recruiters when they explain to younger siblings and high school buddies what Army life is all about.
Some 3,500 soldiers are heading home through Lambert. Most are flying out Monday and Tuesday. About 2,000 others are going home on a bus or were picked up at the post by a parent.
The USO helped greet them and feed them. Last Friday, nearly 1,000 Marines came through the airport, and members of the Air Force and Navy over the weekend.
The annual tradition was a raucous affair in years past, with dance parties and soldiers lined up to pose in photos with Santa. The sendoff this year was toned down bit, in part due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Army said.
The mood this year was more subdued. For starters, commanders could be overheard telling the soldiers to politely decline any request from the media for an interview. (This, despite the fact that reporters always have been encouraged to attend the military exodus at Lambert and talk freely with soldiers previously).
Masked soldiers on Monday still collected food from the USO and bags stuffed with freebies from volunteers, just like previous years. But then they quickly were directed by drill sergeants to walk behind a black curtain and gather in a vacant part of the terminal instead of lounging around in the open.
Commanders said they were trying to keep the soldiers away from the general public at the terminal because of the coronavirus.
It was a big difference from the casual scenes in previous years when soldiers were seen relaxing, sometimes sleeping under computer work stations, on benches or on the floor in the public terminal — something Fort Leonard Wood spokesman Steve Standifird said wasn't a good image.
Staff Sgt. Bobby Ray said he wants the young soldiers to go home and enjoy themselves.
"But don't lose their military bearing and discipline," he said. "Stay professional."