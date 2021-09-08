Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz and other service members killed in Afghan bombing awarded Purple Hearts

WASHINGTON — Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles is among 13 service members who have been awarded the Purple Heart.

Schmitz’s body is being escorted from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Baue Funeral Home, 3950 West Clay Street in St. Charles. The procession, expected to begin around 1 p.m. will take the Cave Springs exit, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

In addition, the sailor killed in the suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission in Afghanistan late last month has been posthumously promoted, according to the Navy. And he and the other 12 service members who died during the attack have been awarded Purple Hearts.

The 13 troops were killed Aug. 26 as they were helping to screen Afghans and others at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport. At least 169 Afghans were also killed in the bombing, as they struggled to get into the airport and on flights out of the country.

Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, was promoted to the rank of hospital corpsman third class, and in addition to the Purple Heart was also awarded the Fleet Marine Force Corpsman warfare badge. He was assigned to the 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.