Landslide damages apartment building in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A small landslide from a nearby cliff Sunday morning dumped massive rocks into the back of an apartment building in Jefferson County, according to the Rock Community Fire Protection District.

No one was injured. The building is located in the 3900 block of Richmond Court, just off the outer road for Interstate 55, between Arnold and Imperial.

Occupants of the building were evacuated while firefighters and a Jefferson County building inspector checked the structure for stability. Some residents will be displaced until repairs are made, authorities said.

