ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Interstate 55 lane closures will extend further south, between Reavis Barracks Road and Lindbergh Boulevard, beginning Wednesday night as part of an ongoing project to rebuild or rehab 13 highway bridges.

Starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, workers will shut down two of the four northbound lanes in that stretch. One lane will reopen by 5 a.m. Thursday but the far left lane will remain closed.

Then, at 7 p.m. Thursday, crews will close two of four southbound lanes. Those lanes and the far left northbound lane won't reopen until late 2024.

Lane shifts and reductions have been in place for months on I-55 further north, between Bayless Avenue in South County and just south of downtown St. Louis.