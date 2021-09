MADISON COUNTY — One eastbound lane of Interstate 270 between Glen Carbon and Edwardsville will be closed for repairs on Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

Eastbound traffic on I-270 will be reduced to one lane near mile markers 10 and 11 between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for pavement repairs, IDOT officials said.

Delays are likely, and alternate routes should be considered, IDOT said.