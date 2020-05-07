Large fire blazes at magnesium manufacturer in Madison

MADISON — A large fire is blazing Thursday afternoon at a magnesium manufacturing building in Madison, producing smoke that can be seen across St. Louis.

The fire is at Magnesium Elektron, 1001 College St. Several fire crews are on the scene, and the Environmental Protection Agency is investigating, said Kim Biggs, public information officer at the Illinois EPA.

Black smoke continued to billow from the building at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sand is typically used to extinguish magnesium fires, as they cannot be put out with water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

