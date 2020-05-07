Large fire blazes at magnesium manufacturer in Madison
0 comments

Large fire blazes at magnesium manufacturer in Madison

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.

MADISON — A large fire is blazing Thursday afternoon at a magnesium manufacturing building in Madison, producing smoke that can be seen across St. Louis. 

The fire is at Magnesium Elektron, 1001 College St. Several fire crews are on the scene, and the Environmental Protection Agency is investigating, said Kim Biggs, public information officer at the Illinois EPA. 

Black smoke continued to billow from the building at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. 

Sand is typically used to extinguish magnesium fires, as they cannot be put out with water. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports