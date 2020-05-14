Last few University City commercial properties holding out on selling for Costco-anchored development plan

UNIVERSITY CITY — A judge or jury will decide the fair market price of a few commercial properties at the intersection of Interstate 170 and Olive Boulevard in University City, according to a Thursday press release from the city.

The properties, which include an urgent care facility, public storage and multiple properties belonging to a church, have not been able to come to an agreement after months-long negotiations with Novus Development, a Webster Groves-based company working jointly with the city on a Costco-anchored development project.

This isn't the first time Novus has faced opposition getting its development project off the ground. The developer has also faced resistance from homeowners, schools and other commercial properties.

In all, the project is slated to cost $190 million.

No date was given for the next court date.

