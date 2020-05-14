You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Last few University City commercial properties holding out on selling for Costco-anchored development plan
0 comments

Last few University City commercial properties holding out on selling for Costco-anchored development plan

Full access: $3 for 3 months.

UNIVERSITY CITY — A judge or jury will decide the fair market price of a few commercial properties at the intersection of Interstate 170 and Olive Boulevard in University City, according to a Thursday press release from the city.

The properties, which include an urgent care facility, public storage and multiple properties belonging to a church, have not been able to come to an agreement after months-long negotiations with Novus Development, a Webster Groves-based company working jointly with the city on a Costco-anchored development project. 

This isn't the first time Novus has faced opposition getting its development project off the ground. The developer has also faced resistance from homeowners, schools and other commercial properties. 

In all, the project is slated to cost $190 million. 

No date was given for the next court date. 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports