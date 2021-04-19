 Skip to main content
'Late season winter weather' heading to St. Louis area Tuesday night
ST. LOUIS — Area residents will see the weather whipsaw from a sunny high near 70 Monday to a frosty night Tuesday, with a chance of snow and rain, the National Weather Service said.

A surge of cold air from Canada is triggering a freeze watch through a large swath of the Midwest, with a winter weather advisory in northwest Missouri, where snow accumulations of one to three inches are possible.  

Or as the National Weather Service dryly calls it, "late season winter weather."

A forecast low of 31 degrees in the St. Louis area with "widespread" frost Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is occurring ten days after the area's average date of the last spring frost, a benchmark some gardeners use for planning. Experts advise covering cold-sensitive plants.

The area could also see frost Wednesday night.

Much of the U.S. will be colder than normal, the weather service said.

Tuesday's high will be 47 degrees and Wednesday's should be 53 degrees, the weather service said, with highs of 59 on both Thursday and Friday. 

