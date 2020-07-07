Lawmakers challenge Bi-State on COVID-19, security before funding agency for next year

CLAYTON — St. Louis County lawmakers raised concerns Tuesday about Bi-State Development Agency’s response to COVID-19 and security on MetroLink as the agency requests millions from local governments for its next annual budget.
County Council members questioned Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach on the issues at a committee meeting Tuesday discussing legislation that would release $134 million in county funds to the agency, which runs public buses and the MetroLink system.
Bi-State has seen revenue drop by nearly 14% as a result of the pandemic, a number likely to grow, Roach said. But the amount Bi-State is requesting of the county is less than last year, when the agency sought and received $164.3 million, Roach said.
That’s in part because the agency is able to offset some operating costs with about $142.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds received through the Federal Transit Authority.
Bi-State plans to keep about $33 million of the federal relief funds in reserve for use after fiscal year 2021, Roach said.
The FTA has approved Bi-State’s use of the funds, which were permanently allocated to the agency and can’t be taken back, he said.
The agency suspended some services at the start of the pandemic to help limit the spread of the virus, but has since resumed many services with safety measures including building additional barriers on buses to shield drivers, requiring masks and testing all employees for COVID-19, Roach said.
Two Bi-State employees have died of COVID-19, Roach said. Since the pandemic began, 350 employees have had a “COVID-related” absence, including employees asked to quarantine if they have potentially been exposed to the virus, he said. The agency is continuing to monitor COVID-19 cases in the region, he said.
“If we are told (by health experts) to tamp down services ... we will certainly do so,” Roach said.
Bus drivers have complained that the agency is allowing passengers to board at the front of the bus, reversing a decision earlier this year to restrict boarding to the back to limit drivers’ exposure to passengers, said Councilwoman Lisa Clancy.
“Could you not do both?” Clancy said. “You’ve got to protect your drivers and operators.”
Front-door entry is necessary to enforce fares and begin recouping lost revenues, Roach said. Back-door boarding only also made it more difficult for people with disabilities to board the bus, because wheelchair lifts are only attached to the bus front doors, he said.
“The sooner we can get back to the standard way of doing businesses the better off we are,” Roach said. “If cases spike more, we might need to back off that policy.”
Councilman Ernie Trakas also criticized Roach over a recent assault on a MetroLink platform, in which surveillance video showed a security guard did not intervene to prevent an assault happening near them, Trakas said.
“It gives me great pause,” Trakas said, “with respect to continuing to fund Bi-State to run an unsafe system.”
The guard in the incident has been suspended pending an internal investigation, Roach said.
“Our team did not do a good enough job,” Roach said. “We did not respond adequately.”
But there has been progress in addressing security, Roach said, in repairing relationships with police agencies that patrol MetroLink, and in restricting access to MetroLink to prevent people without tickets or passes from boarding. The agency is also planning to revamp the system’s surveillance cameras, he said.
“I really don’t expect to be finished with security,” he said. “I think we need to keep doing better better and better until people are starting to say it is a very safe system.”
Meanwhile, a St. Louis alderman on Tuesday urged Mayor Lyda Krewson and Acting City Health Director Frederick Echols to issue a health order that would again require people riding Metro buses in the city to board from the rear instead of the front.
Alderman Joe Vaccaro, the chairman of the aldermanic Public Safety Committee, made the request after leaders of the Amalgamated Transit Union here appeared before his panel to express concern about Metro’s decision to require people to board buses at the front again.
Vaccaro said such an order would be “for the safety of customers who ride the bus as well as the bus drivers.”
Krewson will discuss Vaccaro’s request with Roach and Echols, Krewson’s spokesman Jacob Long said.
Mark Schlinkmann of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
