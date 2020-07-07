Lawmakers challenge Bi-State on COVID-19, security before funding agency for next year

CLAYTON — St. Louis County lawmakers raised concerns Tuesday about Bi-State Development Agency’s response to COVID-19 and security on MetroLink as the agency requests millions from local governments for its next annual budget.

County Council members questioned Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach on the issues at a committee meeting Tuesday discussing legislation that would release $134 million in county funds to the agency, which runs public buses and the MetroLink system.

Bi-State has seen revenue drop by nearly 14% as a result of the pandemic, a number likely to grow, Roach said. But the amount Bi-State is requesting of the county is less than last year, when the agency sought and received $164.3 million, Roach said.

That’s in part because the agency is able to offset some operating costs with about $142.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds received through the Federal Transit Authority.

Bi-State plans to keep about $33 million of the federal relief funds in reserve for use after fiscal year 2021, Roach said.

The FTA has approved Bi-State’s use of the funds, which were permanently allocated to the agency and can’t be taken back, he said.