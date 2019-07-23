JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri attorney general's office has dropped its lawsuit against the St. Louis Housing Authority and a housing management company after a year of clean-up at the Clinton-Peabody Housing Complex south of downtown St. Louis.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office said Monday the management company, McCormack Baron Management Inc., had spent more than $300,000 to clean up mold, mice and bug infestations since the attorney general's office sued the company and the housing authority last August.
As part of the settlement, the St. Louis Housing Authority has agreed to accept work requests digitally. That will help managers better respond to problems, Schmitt said. In addition, McCormack Baron donated $19,000 to the Deaconess Foundation.
That money will go to "help tenants in the future," according to a news release.
At the time of the lawsuit, then-Attorney General Josh Hawley's office alleged McCormack Baron and the housing authority had violated the state's public nuisance and merchandising practices laws by allowing tenants to rent uninhabitable units.
The lawsuit followed an investigation by the office, and months of protests by tenants at the public housing complex. In December 2017, city health inspectors found evidence of mice in 165 out of 358 units.
By the time of the lawsuit, six units showed evidence of mice activity, officials said.
“This agreement pushes the Saint Louis Housing Authority forward into the twenty-first century of doing business,” Schmitt said in a statement.
“Consumers not only expect safe and sanitary living conditions," Schmitt said, "but the ability to report problems 24 hours a day 7 days a week and then be able to track those requests until it is completed in a timely and competent manner.”
The original lawsuit sought an injunction requiring unit repairs and restitution of rent payments to residents living in uninhabitable units.
The lawsuit also asked St. Louis Circuit Judge Joan Moriarty to order punitive damages, civil penalties and reimbursement of money paid to McCormack Baron, and asks that the defendants cover the cost of the attorney general’s involvement, which started in April 2018.