Lawyer for St. Louis County coronavirus patient's family says they were not told to quarantine

CLAYTON — The family of the 20-year-old Ladue woman who tested positive for coronavirus was not told by health officials to quarantine themselves, according to the family's attorney.

In a timeline of events, attorney Neil Bruntrager outlined several calls and texts between the woman's mother and the St. Louis County health department from Thursday, when the woman first experienced symptoms, and Saturday, when county officials announced the positive test results at a press conference.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Sunday the patient’s immediate family had been told repeatedly since Thursday to quarantine at their home in Ladue, but that the father had not followed health department instructions and took his younger daughter to a father-daughter dance on Saturday for Villa Duchesne at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton.

Bruntrager disputed those claims, saying they were only directed to quarantine the daughter.

“These poor people are being pilloried and vilified,” he said, referring to the family of the woman. “They were being proactive. They were trying to deal with this problem.”

The father and his daughter left the dance and returned home Saturday night when they learned of the older daughter's diagnosis. The family hasn't left the house since, according to Bruntrager.

At a follow-up press conference on Monday, Page repeated that a family quarantine had been issued verbally.

“All of the family as part of this communication were given instructions to stay at home,” Page said.