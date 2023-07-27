JEFFERSON COUNTY — For the past 15 years, the Environmental Protection Agency has delivered free bottled water to more than 50 households in rural parts of Jefferson County, where residents who rely on well water still face risks of lead contamination from the area’s mining heritage.

Now, the EPA wants to stop providing bottled water and instead outfit affected homes with kitchen sink water filtration systems.

But even after years of examination, the area being designated as a federal Superfund cleanup site and the EPA sampling water from more than 1,400 wells in Jefferson County, the complete scope of the problem remains a mystery. The agency estimates that more than 400 wells are tainted with lead.

“What is it that’s influencing this?” said Greg Bach, a remedial project manager for the EPA, based out of the Park Hills area of the Lead Belt, the swath of Missouri where the metal has long been mined. “The problem is we don’t fully understand the source of contamination.”

Also an open question is how many drinking water wells are affected — and how many wells are in the county, because some predate the era when they have been catalogued. The EPA testing has happened largely in southwestern parts of the county and away from more densely populated areas with public water supplies.

At present, Bach said experts can’t tell if the differences might be linked to local geology, the technology used in different well systems, or other factors. He added that the area’s residential wells draw their water from the same underlying aquifer.

“You can have wells literally across the street from each other with very different results,” said Bach, describing the current “traffic light” map of sample results, with green, yellow and red denoting wells that rank from safe to dangerous, respectively. But “red” and unsafe wells are not always grouped together, and can be sprinkled among safe wells, for reasons that are unclear.

Estimating contamination

Lead contamination poses public health risks with potentially permanent impacts, notably threatening to impair the development of the brain and nervous system in young children.

While a complete data set about lead levels in Jefferson County’s wells remains years away, at best, the EPA estimates that 423 wells exceed its safety threshold.

That estimate is based on the consistent rate of well contamination that the EPA has found in Jefferson County and in other nearby Lead Belt counties that face the same issues. Each has consistently had about 10% of wells — approximately 140 in Jefferson County, thus far — reveal lead levels that are high enough to require action, such as bottled water deliveries and referral to local health department officials.

Fifty-three of those homes in Jefferson County receive bottled water deliveries, according to the EPA, mainly west of De Soto. Most of the other affected homes already had their own filtration systems in place. In some rare cases, residents declined assistance.

Data about how many kids might be affected by the county’s wells with high lead levels were not immediately available. Countywide, about 90 children currently have high blood lead levels, said Penelope Wessels, a public health nurse who serves as the blood lead coordinator for the Jefferson County Health Department. But water is not believed to be a leading cause of those exposures, she said — listing paint, soil, and parents’ jobs as more common sources of contamination.

Bach said ingesting water through drinking and cooking are the primary health threats facing residents with unsafe wells. But he said it’s safe for them to use the same well water to shower, wash dishes or clothes, and even brush their teeth.

The EPA said its proposal to equip homes with unsafe wells with filtration systems for their kitchen sinks is a “stop-gap” fix, while it continues to investigate local lead contamination. The proposal’s public comment period closes Aug. 4.

Testing soil, too

While much of the area’s lead problems trace back to local mining of the commodity, contamination has spread in different ways. Flooding along the Big River, for instance, is blamed for distributing lead-contaminated soil along its floodplain, over time.

Other issues have arisen from the use of lead-contaminated soil as fill material, transported to places like construction sites, yards and driveways. “It’s not necessarily a hot spot, it’s hot dirt, which could be anywhere,” said Brianne Zwiener, a spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Health Department.

Many area residents are no strangers to local lead testing and corrective action, at least aimed at soil. For instance, in recent years, about a couple hundred homes had the soil in their yards replaced at the Raintree Plantation, near Hillsboro, said Dave Wooldridge, the president of the gated community’s property owners’ association. He added, though, that Raintree is connected to a public water supply, and does not have wells.

Officials are hoping to enlist the public’s help to conduct more water testing and help residents assess their safety through water or blood tests, free of charge.

“Please sign up to have your well tested,” said Bach. “That information is powerful.”