Left Bank Books closing to foot traffic, offering online sales and delivery

ST. LOUIS — Left Bank Books, the 50-year-old institution in the Central West End, is closing its doors to foot traffic.

"This place, which has been a community gathering place for half a century, must close its doors to foot traffic to keep our booksellers and our customers safe and healthy," Left Bank co-owner Jarek Steele wrote in a message posted to the independent bookstore's website.

The closure comes a day after St. Louis officials ordered most businesses to close non-remote activities in the wake of public health threats from the new coronavirus pandemic.

"I think our cause is a worthy one and that we are an essential business, but we are a small business with razor thin margins," Steele wrote. "We can’t survive without you."

Left Bank is still accepting online and phone orders and doing curbside pickup of book orders. The business also offers local delivery, and shipping is free.

Like other small businesses hammered by the loss of foot traffic from the virus, Left Bank asked customers to consider buying gift certificates for future use. It also offers a subscription service and operates a nonprofit where customers can make a tax deductible donation at lbbfound.org.

