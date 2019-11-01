KIRKWOOD — On a recent afternoon, 9-year-old Nate Francis jogged in front of his mother to get to the door of The Minifig Shop.
The Lego re-sale store in Kirkwood, filled with tens of thousands of minifigures, had only been open four days, and this was already Nate's third visit.
"Hey!" he called out as he strode into the store and approached the owners — Kelly and Mike Atwood, of Webster Groves, and their nephew Bobby Atwood. "I built something!"
Nate handed the Atwoods two printed-out photos of his latest Lego creation: A fortress designed to hold his figures.
In some ways, the shop at 200 South Kirkwood Road, which opened Oct. 19, is part of a national trend: Lego re-sale stores catering to the brand's devoted following, both young and old, have opened in at least 40 cities in the U.S. and Canada in the last 10 years. They sell the highly collectible, cylinder-headed Lego people — known as "minifigs" — along with kits, accessories and spare Lego pieces that have often been retired from official Lego stores.
But in other ways, the locally owned Kirkwood store is hoping to buck retail trends: The owners started selling Legos online 10 years ago, but always thought a brick-and-mortar store would be the best way for their customers to shop.
"We wanted something not in direct competition with Amazon," said Mike Atwood. "We wanted to make it an experience, an outing for the family and a place to share your passion with other people who love the same thing."
For 9-year-old Nate, it's also somewhere to show-off his Lego accomplishments, like his minfig fortress.
"I used the flick-fire missiles in Trans-Orange," he told the Atwoods as he showed them the photo.
His mother, Denise Francis, laughed.
"He's so excited," she said. "This is the only place he can come where he can talk to people that know exactly what he means."
Building a business
Kelly and Mike Atwood are more than familiar with the Lego-obsessed. They got into the surprisingly active Lego secondary market about 10 years ago through their oldest son, who has autism.
"He tends to lock on to certain things," Mike Atwood said. "And when he was about five years old that was Legos."
Their son collected every minifigure he could, and spent a whole summer building a giant Lego spaceship. The Atwoods began buying and selling Legos to keep up with their son's passion, but eventually made it an online business of their own, collecting and selling thousands of the figures out of their Webster Groves home. The house now always has one or two stray Lego pieces scattered around it.
"We have a lot of tough feet in this family," said Bobby Atwood, who took over the online sales about two years ago.
But the Atwoods always dreamed of a shop. This year they decided to build up that business in a former Mizzou-gear store near the Magic House children's museum.
Today, the shop has shelves holding more than 20,000 Lego figures in rows — artists, spacemen, pirates, and chefs — with thousands more in storage in the back. There's also glass cases that hold the more collectible and branded pieces from series like Harry Potter, Marvel, Lord of the Rings and Spongebob Squarepants. There's a large Star Wars collection, including one of the shop's biggest ticket items, a $230 chrome-gold C3PO — not to be confused with the five solid-gold C3PO pieces the Danish brand gave away in a 2007 contest, valued at thousands of dollars each.
The minifigs can also be goofy, according to the Atwoods: There's a mustachioed man dressed up in a corn cob costume, a dog walker that comes with a scooper and a little Lego poop and even a 1980s yuppie with a giant cell phone.
"There is a minifig for just about anything," said Kelly Atwood. The store also has bins with mix-and-match heads, bodies and accessories that let people create their own custom minifigure.
"A family friend came in the opening weekend and made a custom Lego Bob Ross," Kelly Atwood said, referring to the poofy-haired public television painter. "It was awesome."
In addition to the minifigs, the store has tables with buckets of Legos where customers can build. There are plans to one day add impressive Lego creations and a place for some of their customers to display their favorite Lego work.
The Atwoods want there to be something new to keep regulars like Nate coming.
On his recent shopping trip, he spent about 45 minutes looking around and chatting with other customers about his Lego knowledge, before finally landing on a ninja-themed minifig to buy. Mike Atwood picked up the print-outs of the Lego carrier Nate built.
"I think I'm going to hang this up," he said.