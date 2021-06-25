Lemp owners, who rented condemned building without a permit, refuse to reimburse bike charity for damage

Building Commissioner Frank Oswald said the most the city could do is refer the matter to municipal court, and maybe get a token amount of money in fines. The system is set up to "try and get compliance" rather than take punitive action, Oswald said. There are no pending actions seeking fines against the Lemp's owner.

But since the collapse, Oswald said Palamand and his team have "suddenly become very cooperative.” Building Division inspectors have inspected the remainder of the complex's structures, and all appear to be stable, he said.

However, inspectors found "16 to 18" other tenants that were also renting space from the company without an occupancy permit, Oswald said.

“We are going through each building one by one and essentially issuing the occupancies as we can," he said.

Van Der Tuin said he has spoken with representatives at the Circuit Attorney's office about the matter, hopeful they might get involved.

“Had someone died there would have been charges," he said.

A spokeswoman for the Circuit Attorney's office said it was a municipal court issue.