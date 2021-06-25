Lemp owners, who rented condemned building without a permit, refuse to reimburse bike charity for damage

ST. LOUIS — Almost a year after the collapse of a building on the historic Lemp Brewery campus where a nonprofit stored nearly 800 bicycles, the owner is refusing to reimburse the charity for damage despite renting it space in a condemned building.
City building inspectors have since found more than a dozen other tenants leasing space in other Lemp buildings without occupancy permits. But the city is not seeking fines or other penalties because the system prioritizes compliance and the building owner is now cooperating with regulators.
After the August collapse of the building at Cherokee and 18th streets, nonprofit BWorks discovered that its surviving bicycles were covered in lead dust. Cleaning them enough to donate them to children, the charity's mission, will cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $40,000, according to St. Louis BWorks Executive Director Patrick Van Der Tuin.
“The dust is incredible, it’s in everything," he said. "It’s not as simple as wiping them down."
The building's owner, Shashi Palamand , is denying responsibility for the cleanup cost, Van Der Tuin said. The city's building commissioner said last August, shortly after the building collapsed, that the structure had been condemned in 2013 and no occupancy permit had been issued for the storage space.
Van Der Tuin said Palamand offered BWorks just $5,000 for the damage to the nonprofit.
"They basically said they're not liable and go away," he said.
BWorks would have used the bikes for its Earn-a-Bike program and for holiday bike giveaways. Now, Van Der Tuin is unsure how the small nonprofit will be able to afford cleaning the bikes. Replacing them, given a recent rise in prices for bicycles, would likely cost more.
“We don’t have the money to clean them," he said. "We don’t have the $40,000."
Though the complex's owner has made some emergency repairs to stabilize the portion of the building that collapsed, a pile of rubble still covers part of the Cherokee Street sidewalk behind a construction fence. Tarps block part of the hole left when the structure fell.
Palamand, who has owned the building since 1999 and tried to sell it a few times over the years, did not respond to a request for comment.
Van Der Tuin said he wants the city to make an example of Palamand for not maintaining the structure and flouting occupancy rules.
“We continue to remain hopeful that the city will step up, but to date, we haven’t gotten a lot of support and we’re hoping that’s going to change,” Van Der Tuin said.
Building Commissioner Frank Oswald said the most the city could do is refer the matter to municipal court, and maybe get a token amount of money in fines. The system is set up to "try and get compliance" rather than take punitive action, Oswald said. There are no pending actions seeking fines against the Lemp's owner.
But since the collapse, Oswald said Palamand and his team have "suddenly become very cooperative.” Building Division inspectors have inspected the remainder of the complex's structures, and all appear to be stable, he said.
However, inspectors found "16 to 18" other tenants that were also renting space from the company without an occupancy permit, Oswald said.
City inspectors plan to check the rest of the old 29-building brewery complex.
“We are going through each building one by one and essentially issuing the occupancies as we can," he said.
Van Der Tuin said he has spoken with representatives at the Circuit Attorney's office about the matter, hopeful they might get involved.
“Had someone died there would have been charges," he said.
A spokeswoman for the Circuit Attorney's office said it was a municipal court issue.
Even after the collapse, the city cited the property owner in April for beginning demolition work without a permit. Oswald said the owner has since applied for a stabilization permit, which could be issued in a matter of days. Work can begin to clean up and repair the site after that.
Alderman Dan Guenther has been in contact with Palamand and his agents and was under the impression they were still trying to work through insurance issues as well as liability issues with the contractors who were paid for “some of the work that had been done years ago to supposedly stabilize the building.”
“It’s my understanding that there’s not only courts and lawyers involved with this, but then also some environmental issues," Guenther said.
Palamand told KSDK (Channel 5) shortly after the building collapsed last summer that his company had spent millions fixing the roof and stabilizing the building around 2006 or 2007. He also claimed that he did not know the building had been condemned or that an occupancy permit was required for storage tenants.
Few large construction permits show up in the city's online database for the property. One, for $600,000, was issued in 2004. Another, for $500,000, was issued in 2016 for roof repair, though it appears to be a different building on the campus.
“When he made that claim, we had no evidence of him getting a permit for millions of dollars worth of work," Oswald said Thursday.
Guenther said the owners have spent money over the years stabilizing the historic structures. Right now, for instance, they're putting roughly $10 million into 1315 Cherokee Street, Guenther said, across the street from the collapsed building, where BeLeaf Medical is opening a medical marijuana growing and manufacturing facility.
“They’re investing in the property," he said. "It’s just there’s so many buildings.”
Van Der Tuin said BWorks is looking at its legal options, though they're not sure they can afford a long, drawn-out court fight.
“This is a gross stereotype of someone who owns a nice house out in the county and owns a lot of property in the city, and despite the cursory appearances, doesn’t seem to be taking care of the property," Van Der Tuin said.
BWorks was already struggling with the pandemic when its bicycles were crushed in the Lemp building collapse.