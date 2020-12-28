Let it snow: Chance of falling flurries in days before the New Year, weather service says

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area could see a light dusting of snow in the next several days, with snowfall most likely on the last day of 2020, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday's forecast is dry with a few clouds in the sky, with a high temperature of 39 degrees.

The first slight chance of snow arrives on Tuesday, when the high will be 37 degrees, though the precipitation could also turn to rain.

Wednesday is expected to warm up, with a high of 51 degrees with rainfall likely.

As the temperature falls on Wednesday evening, the precipitation could turn into a wintry mix of freezing rain, then sleet, then snow. Snowfall is likely on Thursday morning, with a low around 28 degrees. Little to no ice is expected to accumulate on surfaces and roadways, and snow accumulation is expected to be less than half an inch.

The snow might turn back into rain on Thursday after 4 p.m. with a high near 36 degrees.

There's about a 40% chance of snow on New Years Day morning, with a high on Friday of 41 degrees.

