Light snow falls across St. Louis region

Snow fell across the region early Tuesday, creating scenes of beauty but also leaving roads wet and slick.

Parts of the area got up to 1 to 3 inches of accumulation, but with relatively warm ground temperatures and a forecast high of 42 degrees, much of it melted quickly, according to the National Weather Service.

A fatal crash involving two tractor-trailers on Tuesday morning closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Wentzville, at the interchange with Interstate 64 and U.S. Highway 61.

Light snow falls in St. Louis area

Tony Tasset's 'Eye' sculpture is covered in snow Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Laumeier Sculpture Park in Sunset Hills. Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com.
