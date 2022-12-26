Light snow may continue Monday, warm up expected for St. Louis before New Year's Day

ST. LOUIS — Meteorologists predict an unseasonably warm start to 2023 across the St. Louis region.

Temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to hover between about 15 and 32 degrees with a chance of light snow until about 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service St. Louis.

The weather service advises drivers to watch for slick conditions on untreated roads Monday.

But temperatures are expected to spike later this week, far above the typical temperature highs in the 40s this time of year.

Highs are forecasted to be 47 degrees Wednesday, 61 Thursday and 54 degrees on Friday.

For New Year's Eve Saturday, expect a high around 53 degrees with lows around 41, according to the weather service.

New Year's Day is expected to be sunny with a high around 51 degrees.

The record high New Year's Day temperature for St. Louis was 70 degrees set in 1965. The average high is 41 degrees for the holiday, according to the weather service.