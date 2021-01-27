Light snowfall across St. Louis region should leave by afternoon

UPDATED at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday with traffic wrecks.

ST. LOUIS — One to two inches of snow could accumulate in the St. Louis metro area by Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The snow arrived at the region's western edges, in the St. Charles County area and other parts, around 6 a.m. with a dusting. A steady snowfall is expected in a four- to six-hour window and should move out of the area by about 2 p.m.

Concerned that roads could be slippery, forecasters have issued a winter weather advisory that is in effect until 3 p.m. for the St. Louis region. At the start of the morning rush hour, authorities reported just a few crashes but no particular trouble spots.

A wreck on Highway 364 in the westbound lanes at Maryland Heights Expressway just before 10 a.m. caused the two right lanes to be temporarily closed, the Missouri Department of Transportation reported.

In St. Charles County, a crash about 10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Highway 79 closed the right lane.

Another wreck on Interstate 64 in the westbound lanes at Route N just before 10 a.m. caused the left lane to be closed.