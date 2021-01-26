 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln County to host mass vaccination event
0 comments

Lincoln County to host mass vaccination event

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN COUNTY — The Lincoln County Health Department will administer about 2,000 doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Friday at a mass vaccination event. 

Appointments are required to attend the event, and they will be offered only to qualified individuals who are already on the county's pre-registration list. The health department will contact qualified individuals on the list to make an appointment and provide information about the event location; residents do not need to contact the health department. 

Qualified individuals are those in Phases 1A, Phase 1B-Tier 1 and Phase 1B-Tier 2. Click here to see when you are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Residents can join Lincoln County's pre-registration list at https://bit.ly/3nKV2G4 or www.lchdmo.org/covid19-vaccine

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports