Lincoln County to host mass vaccination event

LINCOLN COUNTY — The Lincoln County Health Department will administer about 2,000 doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Friday at a mass vaccination event.
Appointments are required to attend the event, and they will be offered only to qualified individuals who are already on the county's pre-registration list. The health department will contact qualified individuals on the list to make an appointment and provide information about the event location; residents do not need to contact the health department.
Qualified individuals are those in Phases 1A, Phase 1B-Tier 1 and Phase 1B-Tier 2. Click here to see when you are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Residents can join Lincoln County's pre-registration list at https://bit.ly/3nKV2G4 or www.lchdmo.org/covid19-vaccine.