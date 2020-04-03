You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln County Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Lincoln County Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19

Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Wal-Mart logo

 This May 28, 2013 file photo shows a sign outside a Wal-mart store in Duarte, Calif.  (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

 The Associated Press

TROY, Mo. — A Walmart employee has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a press release on Friday from Lincoln County Health Department. 

The health department asks that anyone who visited the Walmart in Troy between March 26 and 29 monitor their health for coronavirus symptoms.

As of Friday, the health department confirmed 16 positive cases in the county. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports