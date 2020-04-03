Lincoln County Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19

TROY, Mo. — A Walmart employee has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a press release on Friday from Lincoln County Health Department.
The health department asks that anyone who visited the Walmart in Troy between March 26 and 29 monitor their health for coronavirus symptoms.
As of Friday, the health department confirmed 16 positive cases in the county.
