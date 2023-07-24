BRIDGETON — The entrance ramp from southbound Lindbergh Boulevard to eastbound Interstate 70 will shut down at 9 p.m. Monday for nine days to allow for construction work.

Jason Dunn, a Missouri Department of Transportation engineer, said the work involves replacement of a guard rail with a concrete barrier along I-70 under a bridge carrying Lindbergh over the highway.

The area is close to St. Louis Lambert International Airport and to an exit ramp from eastbound 70 to Cypress Road that shut down earlier this week for eight days to accommodate construction of another barrier.