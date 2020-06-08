Lindbergh ramp closes today, beginning month of road closures tied to big 270 rehab project in North County

ST. LOUIS — Motorists who use Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County should brace for detours and backups beginning next month as the $278 million overhaul of the heavily traveled roadway gets underway in earnest.

The Missouri Department of Transportation on May 26 announced a series of closings:

• At around 9 a.m. Monday, June 8, the northbound Highway 67 (Lindbergh Boulevard) ramp to westbound I-270 will close for two years.

• Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, June 12, all lane of I-270 will close to allow crews to remove the Old Halls Ferry Bridge. Motorists who detour around the construction area will be routed either to Dunn Road or Pershall Road, which run parallel to I-270. The interstate will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, June 15. Motorists who used the bridge will have to use detours for about 100 days until it is replaced.

• On Monday, June 15, the eastbound entrance ramp to I-270 from South New Florissant Road will be closed for about three months. Motorists will have to take eastbound Dunn Road to Washington-North Elizabeth to access the eastbound I-270 ramp there.

The I-270 North Project updates and replaces aging pavement and bridges between James S. McDonnell Boulevard to Bellefontaine Road.