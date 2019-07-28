The sizable hole in the middle of Lindell Boulevard at Union Drive near Forest Park is going to be around for a while.
City officials now expect the intersection to be closed for two weeks or more while first the Metropolitan Sewer District and then the city's Street Department make the necessary repairs.
"These repairs are going to take longer than we initially expected because of the severity of the impact to the sewers,” city director of operations Todd Waelterman said in a statement.
Compounding the problem was the discovery that a nearly 100-foot stretch of the sewer main would need to be rebuilt.
The flooding from last week's rupture of a 30-inch water main affected the road, Forest Park and MetroLink, officials said. The water main break also led to a temporary boil advisory for parts of south St. Louis.