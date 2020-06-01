LIVE: 4 police officers shot in downtown St. Louis

11:55 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — There is a small fire in the back of the Campbell House, at 1508 Locust St. The house was built in 1851.

11:50 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — There are scenes in at least two locations in St. Louis, one near 10th Street and Tucker Avenue, and another at 17th and Pine streets in Downtown West. Crowds are still heavy.

11:20 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Looters comply with police orders to evacuate Fresh Image. At least one person is detained outside the store.

10:55 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Protesters have broken into the Fresh Image at 714 N. Tucker Blvd. and are stealing merchandise. Some are walking out with armfuls of clothing.

10:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Police are blocking the intersection of Washington Avenue and Tucker Boulevard. Many windows in the area are broken.

10:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Things remain hectic in downtown St. Louis, as there are reports of several stores broken being burglarized and vandalized. Windows are broken out a frozen yogurt store and at the Sprint and Boost stores on Washington Avenue.