LIVE: 7-Eleven in downtown St. Louis is on fire as tensions escalate following day of peaceful protests

Protesters returned to the streets Monday afternoon and evening to protest the death one week earlier of George Floyd in Minneapolis, an African American man killed by police.

10:15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The fire at the 7-Eleven in downtown St. Louis appears to be under control.

9:50 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — A dumpster is on fire in the middle 17th Street, and protesters are adding kindling to the blaze. Some are trying to put out the fire.

9:40 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The 7-Eleven at 201 N. 17th St. is on fire.

9:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — People have broken into the 7-Eleven at 201 N. 17th St. and are stealing supplies.

8:50 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Police shoot tear gas into the crowd, and most of the protesters disperse.

8:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Police tell protesters they have five minutes to disperse.

8:40 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Protesters begin throwing fireworks at police as a crowd gathers outside police headquarters.