LIVE: Another day of large protests across the St. Louis region Wednesday

Protests were scheduled across the St. Louis region Wednesday afternoon, nine days after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. Four police officers have been charged in Floyd's death — one with an upgraded charge of second-degree murder, and three more who were charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting murder.

8 p.m. — FERGUSON — A "Paint for Peace" event wraps up in Ferguson as rain moves into the forecast. Protests across the St. Louis region have remained peaceful.

7:15 p.m. — ST. CHARLES — Four officers and the mayor of St. Charles kneel with the 100 or so remaining protesters.

6:45 p.m. — ST. CHARLES — Crowds in St. Charles begin to disperse. Police said about 2,000 attended were present by the end of the march.

5 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — A "Say Their Names" vigil is held in Midtown.