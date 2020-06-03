LIVE: Another day of large protests across the St. Louis region Wednesday
LIVE: Another day of large protests across the St. Louis region Wednesday

Protest march for George Floyd in St. Charles

Protesters march through traffic stuck on First Capital Drive in St. Charles during a demonstration for George Floyd in St. Charles on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Hundreds of protesters marched for about 2 hours. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Protests were scheduled across the St. Louis region Wednesday afternoon, nine days after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis. Four police officers have been charged in Floyd's death — one with an upgraded charge of second-degree murder, and three more who were charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting murder. 

8 p.m. — FERGUSON — A "Paint for Peace" event wraps up in Ferguson as rain moves into the forecast. Protests across the St. Louis region have remained peaceful. 

7:15 p.m. — ST. CHARLES — Four officers and the mayor of St. Charles kneel with the 100 or so remaining protesters.

6:45 p.m. — ST. CHARLES — Crowds in St. Charles begin to disperse. Police said about 2,000 attended were present by the end of the march. 

5 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — A "Say Their Names" vigil is held in Midtown.  

3:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — St. John's Episcopal Church, in St. Louis' Tower Grove neighborhood, holds a prayer vigil in solidarity with the St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington. President Donald on Monday stood in front of the Washington church while holding a bible, an action that sparked backlash from religious leaders, including the presiding bishop of the denomination. 

3 p.m. — ST. CHARLES — A large crowd gathers to march in protest of George Floyd's death. Protesters blocked road traffic coming in and out of the city, chanting "I can't breathe!"

