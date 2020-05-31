LIVE: Business owners assess damage in Ferguson
9 a.m. — Scattered volunteers were sweeping the sidewalks in Ferguson Sunday morning. Beauty World, at 110 South Florissant Road, appeared to be one of the hardest-hit businesses.

The business was looted, and a damaged sprinkler head flooded the storefront and basement.

Looters also hit the business during the unrest after the Darren Wilson grand jury decision in November 2014. The owner, Su Lee, repaired and restocked the store, reopening in February 2015 with the help of her insurance policy and donations.

4:50 a.m. — St. Louis County police said that seven officers were injured by rocks, bottles or fireworks. Three had to be taken to hospitals for treatment; their injuries were described as "non-life threatening."

At least 11 police and fire vehicles were damaged; one was shot at.

Officers made no arrests. Read more.

• Updates from Saturday, May 30

1:30 a.m. — FERGUSON — Several businesses near Beauty World also sustained damage, including Papa John's. 

1 a.m. — FERGUSON — Guns were shot into the air near the Ferguson police department. Police are deploying heavy tear gas. The fire at Beauty World is out. 

12:25 a.m. — FERGUSON — Protests continue to escalate. Beauty World, at 110 S. Florissant Rd., is on fire. Police secured the store earlier, but appeared to have left. 

11:55 p.m. — FERGUSON — Protesters began throwing rocks through the windows of Vincenzo's, a popular Italian restaurant at 242 S. Florissant St., but most seemed to back off. Tear gas was again deployed by police near Vincenzo's.  

11:15 p.m. — FERGUSON — Crowds appeared to be beginning to disperse, but they remained active in Ferguson into Sunday morning. 

10:50 p.m. — FERGUSON — Protesters have broken into the Beauty World at 110 S Florissant Rd., which also sustained heavy damage during the Ferguson protests six years ago. Police continue to deploy tear gas on the remaining crowd. 

10:30 p.m. — FERGUSON — Tensions escalated between protesters and police. Several windows were smashed in the Ferguson police headquarters. Fireworks were thrown at police officers and set off inside the police headquarters. Tear gas is being deployed. 

10:05 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Kelli Jones, Gov. Parson's spokesperson, said the governor received requests for assistance from Kansas City area officials as a precaution, prompting the activation of the Missouri National Guard as needed. She said there also had been discussions with St. Louis area officials.

9:45 p.m. — FERGUSON — State Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, joined County Executive Sam Page in urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to refrain from sending the National Guard to the St. Louis area. ⁦“I would strongly urge them not to send (the Guard). There is nothing being destroyed. It’s people availing themselves of their right to peacefully assemble.”

9:30 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard to assist local police in Missouri cities where protests have caused "distress and hazards to the safety, welfare, and property of residents and visitors in our communities that are beyond the capacities of local authorities," according to the governor's news release

"I understand the governor's decision to prepare the National Guard in the event they are needed. I have spoken to (County Police) Chief Barton and she is confident that local law enforcement will be able to keep everyone safe here in St. Louis County," Said County Executive Sam Page. 

8:45 p.m. — Several Targets in the region, including one in O'Fallon, Ill., closed as a precautionary measure. 

8:15 p.m. — Ferguson — About 500 protesters gathered in Ferguson, still demonstrating peacefully. Among the people in Ferguson as the sun started to set was  Jason Armstrong, Ferguson police chief since July 2019. 

Ferguson “was a wake up call to law enforcement. It definitely got my attention. It forced me to look at what (police) were doing ... it opened my eyes to be a leader, to build that change and build better relationships," Armstrong said. 

7:30 p.m. — Ferguson — About 300-400 protesters gathered in front of Ferguson police headquarters, with some drumming and chanting. Protests across St. Louis remained peaceful. 

7 p.m. — CLAYTON — Protesters returned to Clayton, where the march began four hours earlier, and dispersed to their cars. 

6:45 p.m. — O'FALLON, Ill. — A Target closed early over concerns a protest was scheduled to begin nearby, police said. A few police cars are on the scene as precaution, and nearby businesses were alerted. 

6:15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Protesters began marching back to Clayton via Forest Park Parkway. The protest began in Clayton more than three hours earlier. 

5 p.m. — UNIVERSITY CITY — The large, diverse group of protesters continued to march across the St. Louis area Saturday, heading toward University City’s Delmar Loop 

4:40 p.m. — UNIVERSITY CITY — Protesters stopped for a sit-in at Big Bend Boulevard and Forest Park Parkway. 

3 p.m. — CLAYTON — Protesters gathered in Clayton Saturday, as large crowds took to the St. Louis area streets for the second day in a row to protest the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed Monday in Minneapolis. One police officer has been charged with third-degree murder in his death, and three others have been fired. 

