LIVE: Business owners assess damage in Ferguson

10:05 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Kelli Jones, Gov. Parson's spokesperson, said the governor received requests for assistance from Kansas City area officials as a precaution, prompting the activation of the Missouri National Guard as needed. She said there also had been discussions with St. Louis area officials.

9:45 p.m. — FERGUSON — State Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, joined County Executive Sam Page in urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to refrain from sending the National Guard to the St. Louis area. ⁦“I would strongly urge them not to send (the Guard). There is nothing being destroyed. It’s people availing themselves of their right to peacefully assemble.”

9:30 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard to assist local police in Missouri cities where protests have caused "distress and hazards to the safety, welfare, and property of residents and visitors in our communities that are beyond the capacities of local authorities," according to the governor's news release.