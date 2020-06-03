LIVE: Calmer night across St. Louis with curfew, no large protests

St. Louis on Tuesday, one day after heavy violence and destruction downtown, implemented a 9 p.m. curfew. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson earlier Tuesday said 1,000 military troops would be deployed in Missouri to "stop the violence."

Monday night's violence followed several days of peaceful protests during the day and escalating tensions at night after last week's death of George Floyd, an African American man, at the hands of a police officer. As of 30 minutes after the curfew went into effect, downtown remained quiet.

11:50 p.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Several people have been arrested in the parking lot of the Dunn Center at West Florissant Avenue and Dunn Road, in unincorporated St. Louis County. The shopping center is just north of Ferguson city limits.

After several hours of peaceful protesting in downtown Ferguson, there was a scuffle among the crowd and a gun was shot in the air. A short while later the crowd fled, and a group headed north out of downtown Ferguson.

More than a dozen police cars are on the scene of the shopping center, including officers from Florissant police, St. Louis County police, and some police in riot gear.