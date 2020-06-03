LIVE: Calmer night across St. Louis with curfew, no large protests

St. Louis on Tuesday, one day after heavy violence and destruction downtown, implemented a 9 p.m. curfew. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson earlier Tuesday said 1,000 military troops would be deployed in Missouri to "stop the violence."
Monday night's violence followed several days of peaceful protests during the day and escalating tensions at night after last week's death of George Floyd, an African American man, at the hands of a police officer. As of 30 minutes after the curfew went into effect, downtown remained quiet.
11:50 p.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Several people have been arrested in the parking lot of the Dunn Center at West Florissant Avenue and Dunn Road, in unincorporated St. Louis County. The shopping center is just north of Ferguson city limits.
After several hours of peaceful protesting in downtown Ferguson, there was a scuffle among the crowd and a gun was shot in the air. A short while later the crowd fled, and a group headed north out of downtown Ferguson.
More than a dozen police cars are on the scene of the shopping center, including officers from Florissant police, St. Louis County police, and some police in riot gear.
11:40 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — National Guard vehicles are stationed around police headquarters downtown, though things remain quiet in the city.
11 p.m. — FERGUSON — Police are providing an escort as protesters block the intersection of South Florissant and Airport roads. Some protesters are shaking hands with police.
10:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Things remain quiet in downtown St. Louis. There are sporadic reports about people disobeying curfew, but none are part of large groups.
9:55 p.m. — FERGUSON — About 50 people are gathered in Ferguson to protest. Protesters are blocking a road.
A few church groups have left downtown #Ferguson. Now a new crowd is forming. 'To continue the fight for the future,' says Michael McCafey, 48, one of about 50 people gathering. They have jugs of milk, drum beats. pic.twitter.com/V6ZHtYU7b7— Jesse Bogan (@JesseBogan) June 3, 2020
9:40 p.m. — DELMAR LOOP — Things remain quiet across St. Louis. Several businesses in the Delmar Loop are also boarded up in case things turn violent again Tuesday night.
9:02 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Two protesters wearing masks stand on Washington Avenue downtown. There are no other signs of protests downtown. A few people are trickling into Ferguson, but traffic remains light.
Clock strikes curfew in St. Louis, and all is quiet downtown.— Bryce Gray (@_BryceGray) June 3, 2020
The Arch, City Hall, and other places I've seen are pretty much deserted. pic.twitter.com/mMLvhSpNhg
9 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The city's 9 p.m. curfew goes into effect.
8:50 p.m. — In both St. Louis and St. Louis County, security is tighter than in recent nights, as people appear to have hired private security. St. Louis' curfew is set to begin at 9 p.m.
8:20 p.m. — FERGUSON — A prayer group is peacefully gathered.
7:20 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Several businesses on South Grand Boulevard, including King and I, at 3155 S. Grand Blvd., and Tree House Restaurant, at 3177 S. Grand Blvd., are boarding up windows and entrances to stores. No protests were scheduled for St. Louis today, though scheduled daytime protests have remained peaceful over the past few days.
